Expats travelling to the UK offered quicker click-and-collect test service

Expats travelling to the UK have been offered a quicker click-and-collect Lateral Flow Test test service at shopping centres.

Covid-19 test firm Randox has unveiled a service offering a same-day collection of its PCR and lateral flow kits from shopping centres across the country. Expats travelling to the UK over the Christmas period will no doubt find this very useful.

The company has partnered with Collect+ – an in-store parcel service owned and operated by PayPoint – to launch the service at shopping centres across the country and has plans to expand to more than 100 locations over the coming weeks.

Consumers are now able to order online to buy a PCR test for £34.99 or lateral flow option for £19.99 and pick it up on the same day from participating shopping centres.

There are already 29 locations already offering the service including Liverpool One, Waterloo Station, Brent Cross London (pictured), and Festival Place Basingstoke, plus Manchester, Stansted, East Midlands and Heathrow airports.

“This first of its kind partnership means people in the UK no longer need to wait for a home delivery or walk-in clinic access when ordering a Covid-19 test,” said a spokesman for Randox in a statement.


The new service comes as travellers arriving in England can take a cheaper lateral flow test for Covid-19 on or before day two after their arrival which is being hailed as a massive boost to the travel industry.

“As guidelines change and the country continues to open up, Randox is able to support any travel testing requirements by utilising our extensive diagnostics experience and logistics network, and offering value for money for both PCR and lateral flow tests that can be collected at the customer’s convenience thanks to our new partnership with the Collect + service from PayPoint,” said Philip Robinson, sales vice-president at Randox, adding:

“Our significant investment in capacity expansion and in logistics solutions such as Collect + click-and-collect sites that further simplify the process of ordering COVID-19 tests, have allowed us to make ongoing price reductions, demonstrating our commitment to helping people live their lives.”


 

