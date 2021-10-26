Testimonial: We love to say we are No. 1 – and so do our clients!

Here at Euro Weekly News, we love to feel we are Number One. But it’s easy to say it ourselves – what gives us even more pleasure is when our clients say it for us!

Our team go to great lengths to deliver a service that goes above and beyond. Yes, we offer advertising space but we also offer the chance to be part of a community spirit that has thrived for more than two decades.

All of our team’s hard work and dedication to giving local businesses a voice in the community becomes worthwhile when we receive testimonials like this from our valued clients:

“I would like to leave a positive 5* review if possible please for a member of your staff. Alison Steele, one of your office managers in advertising, has been amazing! I only have a small independent business, having left the UK in April to set up as autonomo, helping parents with small children overcome the struggles of parenthood.

As I am only ‘small fry’ I never imagined that anyone in the advertising department would be able to give me any time at all. However, since I first had contact with Alison back in June, she has made me feel as if I’m booking the whole of the front page! She’s made me feel as if nothing is more important than getting my advert right and drawing clients.

She’s given advice about the structure of the ad and has endeavoured to ensure I get the best I can for my budget. Not only has she made me feel my custom is important but that my business is important. I’ve never felt that her primary focus is just the money but rather in the good job she’s trying to do.

I would like formally to thank her for what she’s done and to ensure her senior colleagues are aware of the way she is contributing to the publication. I wasn’t, for various reasons, going to renew the ad but Alison’s proactive and encouraging approach have ensured that I have, and with renewed confidence in the worth of the ads. She is an asset to your publication and I hope she gets the recognition she deserves. Thank you all.”

Testimonial from Janette Bremner, owner of maatfamily.com

Well done to Alison and all the Euro Weekly News team for your continuing efforts in exceeding our clients’ expectations.