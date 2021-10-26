Estepona man arrested for assaulting septuagenarian woman

Estepona man arrested for assaulting a septuagenarian woman in her building



As reported in a statement from the National Police, officers in the Malaga municipality of Estepona arrested a 39-year-old man on Monday, October 18. He is charged with being the alleged suspected perpetrator of a crime of robbery with violence and injuries.

The man is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a woman in her seventies as she was getting into the lift in her building at around 12.45pm. Pretending that he was also going to use the lift, the woman did not suspect his intentions, but informed him that she did not like to be in the lift alone with a stranger. At this moment, the man reportedly pushed her to the floor and stole her purse, before making a quick escape on foot.

Suffering a severe blow to the head, the septuagenarian managed to call her daughter from her mobile. Arriving swiftly at the scene, the daughter took her mother to a local medical centre for treatment.

Later that same afternoon, at around 5.50pm, a man with the same characteristics was arrested by officers from Estepona National Police Station for other crimes in the town. He was charged with assaulting a police officer, and coercion, and was remanded in custody.

After conducting investigations, and using the description given by the old woman on her attacker, officers concluded that the same person had been responsible for assaulting her. He was handed over to Estepona’s Investigating Court No1, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

