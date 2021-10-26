Diver discovers megalodon tooth after a decade-long search

Diver discovers 15-centimetre-long megalodon tooth after a decade-long search.

Michael Nastasio is an American diver and sailor. He has been scouring the ocean for the last 10 years for a megalodon shark tooth. This species of shark has been extinct for around 3 million years. He discovered the tooth off the coast of Venice Florida.

Nastasio took to social media to share his stunning find. He revealed that he has been searching the waters of the Atlantic Ocean for a decade. He aimed to join a club of boat skippers who all have 6-inch megalodon fossils.

The diver has found megalodon teeth in the past but these have all been smaller. In the last few weeks, his luck changed. Initially, he discovered a 12-centimetre tooth.

Nastasio took to Twitter to share his find. He commented: “Well after 10 years of hunting Venice for a whole 6 inch Megalodon shark tooth I did it. I was last one in the water and saw it within the first 5 minutes of my dive. The tooth measures 6 1/16.

“I’m cleaning it now and is definitely going to be a smoker. I’ll post cleaned up photos later once it’s fully cleaned and dry. I’m so happy right now and literally still shaking. Casper my cat is totally helping me clean it if anyone was wondering.”

Friends soon congratulated the diver on the find. One person commented: “Wow!!!! Congrats. You are for realz a tooth gangsta!!! I can’t wait to dive with you in a couple weeks!!”

Nastasio added: “I am so happy at this moment and literally still shaking.”

