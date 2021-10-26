Day of the Dead comes to Motril. Motril is ready to celebrate All Souls’ Day.

The Town Hall in Motril is preparing the Municipal Cemetery for All Souls’ Day celebrations.

The Motril necropolis has been embellished due to the large influx of people. The cemetery is kept in perfect condition all year round. The Mayoress, Luisa María García Chamorro, has visited the cemetery.

People are already heading to the Motril Municipal Cemetery.

The Motril Town Council are ensuring that the cemetery offers a suitable and dignified image to those who visit the resting place of their deceased loved ones. In addition to this, a major overhaul is being carried out. Painting of the interior and exterior along with cleaning work is being carried out.

A revision has been made to the lighting system. A striking renovation of the garden, including pruning and planting of new floral species has also been undertaken.

The Mayoress of Motril checked the state of all these works during her visit to the cemetery. She was accompanied by the Councillor for Health and Consumer Affairs, Susana Peña Gómez, and the Deputy Mayor for Maintenance, Débora Juárez Castillo.

García Chamorro commented: “municipal attention to the cemetery is not a November thing, anyone can see that throughout the year the site is in perfect condition and cared for with great care by the municipal staff who provide their services here”.

According to Mayoress, the Motril cemetery will: “always looks very clean and we are very proud of the perfect maintenance and tidiness of such a large place as this”.

Peña explained that the daily activity in the cemetery “makes it very clear to the council that this place must always be spotless, because it is where the remains of many generations of Motrilians rest, who deserve, of course, our attention and respect for their memory”.

Peña added that although the winter opening hours of the cemetery are from 8am to 1pm, and from 3pm to 7pm, on All Saints’ Day these hours will be uninterrupted, and run from 8am to 7pm.

