The UK Border Force is responding to an ‘urgent incident’ off the Essex coast near Felixstowe.

Border Force officers are said to be dealing with a serious incident this morning, Tuesday, October 26, in the sea at Harwich, Essex. Rescuers are reportedly dealing with an ‘ongoing’ call-out which is being treated as urgent.

“Border Force is urgently responding to an ongoing incident off the coast of Harwich. Further details will be provided after the initial response and once the situation has been resolved,” said a Home Office spokeswoman to the MailOnline.

Border Force is tasked with carrying out immigration checks and customs controls for people and goods that enter the UK. It operates a range of boats, which have been most visible recently as the agency has deployed to manage migrant crossings in the Channel.

There is no information so far to suggest the incident is related to those crossings.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

