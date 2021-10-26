Boris Johnson warned to act now on HGV shortages to avoid Christmas crisis

UK haulage industry bosses have warned Boris Johnson to “act now to prevent a Christmas crisis” amid continuing HGV driver shortages.

Over 1,6000 haulage industry bosses have warned the PM in a letter, led by the Road Haulage Association (RHA), that without action there is a “risk of further damage to not only our businesses and livelihoods, but the UK’s integrated and finely balanced supply chains.”

The letter asks for HGV drivers to be added to the list of shortage in occupations for at least 12 months, for reform to driver certification to assist the return of retired drivers, and an HGV task force.

Rod McKenzie, managing director of the RHA, said the Government was “simply not addressing the short-term severity of this crisis” and said it would take 18 months to address.

A series of initiatives have been launched by the Government, such as a temporary three-month visa and around 5,000 visas for non-UK drivers. However, the RHA said that this is “lacklustre and ill-conceived” and call for a long-term initiative.

In an effort to help preparations ahead of Christmas, the Government has made changes to cabotage rules, allowing foreign drivers to make an unlimited number of pick-ups and drop-offs over a fixed period

Mr McKenzie added: “There has never been a more challenging time for the haulage industry.

“The Prime Minister must act now or risk even more drastic disruption than we have already seen in recent months.

“For months we have been calling for urgent action.

“The tin-eared approach from ministers to this spiralling situating cannot continue.”