Balcon de Europa parking surveillance boosted in Spain’s Nerja.

The Nerja Town Hall is boosting the surveillance at the Balcon de Europa car park. The town hall is taking on new people for the job.

Nerja Town Hall is reinforcing the surveillance service at the Municipal Car Park. The Town Hall is set to hire three new workers. The proposal to increase the surveillance was presented by the Department of Human Resources. The proposal was approved during the meeting of the Governing Board. The meeting was held on Monday, October 25.

The councillor in charge of the area, Ángela Díaz announced the increase in surveillance. Díaz explained: “the hiring is being carried out through the current Employment Exchange, and in response to the needs raised by the manager of the municipal car park”.

The Councillor for Municipal Services, Gema García, commented: “it is essential to reinforce the staff with these new security guards at the Balcón de Europa Municipal Car Park, as we are currently facing a high level of tourist occupation in the municipality. In this way we guarantee that a quality service will continue to be offered to our residents and visitors”.

