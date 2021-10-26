Badalona man jumps from eighth floor to escape a fire

Badalona man jumps from the eighth floor of his block to escape a fire



A man has died this Tuesday, October 26, in the Barcelona municipality of Badalona. He had apparently become trapped inside his home after a fire broke out in the block. It is reported that he jumped from the balcony of his eighth-floor apartment in a bid to escape the flames, and did not survive the drop.

According to sources, the Generalitat Fire Department received a call from neighbours at around 8.12am, informing them of the fire breaking out. It was reported as affecting the eighth floor of a block located on Avenida del Maresme, in the Badalona district.

Seven fire brigade crews were immediately deployed to the scene, along with several units of the Mossos d’Esquadra. The police officers cordoned off the area to allow ambulances from the Medical Emergency System (SEM), to enter the area, and attend to the deceased man.

A fire department spokesperson said the blaze also trapped five other residents of the block, specifically on the adjoining floor, and on the floor below. These people were all declared safe after the fire was extinguished. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the blaze, and also to check both the interior and exterior of the damaged building, as reported by larazon.es.