Australian police intercept 13-year-old kids preparing ‘catastrophic’ jihadist attacks



Reece Kershaw, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner has revealed that his force has caught children as young as 13 planning “catastrophic” terrorist attacks over the Internet. Commissioner Kershaw stressed that potential acts of violent religious extremism coordinated online were currently Australia’s biggest terror threat.

Children becoming involved in jihadism is not something new sadly. While Islamic State (Daesh) had the caliphate in Syria and Iraq, it is known that they organised schools in which it trained children in terrorist techniques. These methods were used to indoctrinate vulnerable people such as children and adolescents, within a general plan of fanaticisation. They even released images of these ‘students’ slaughtering prisoners.

“AFP and our partners protect Australians from terrorism on several fronts, including the worrying trend of young children occupying the attention of law enforcement”, said a report by the Commissioner, in The Australian.

