Argos shoppers left terrified by blood-covered boy

Argos shoppers were left terrified after a blood-covered boy left a London store.

A 16-year-old boy covered in blood reportedly left an Argos store in London. The teenager is believed to have been stabbed during a row over an e-scooter.

The shocking incident reportedly happened at a retail park in Dagenham. According to reports, shoppers were terrified as they saw a schoolboy leave the Argos Extra store at the Merrielands Retail Park.

Paramedics and police rushed to the scene of the incident. Police received a call shortly before 6pm on Monday, October 25. Paramedics treated the teenager. He was then taken to hospital.

A shop worker from nearby told The Sun: “A security guard from B&M came out of Argos with his hands covered in blood as he tried to help him.

“He did the best he could.”

A spokesperson for the Met police commented: “Police were called to Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham, at 5.45pm on Monday, October 25 by London Ambulance Service to reports of stabbing.

“Officers attended and a 16-year-old boy was found with stab wounds.

“He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital. His condition is not life-threatening or life-changing.”

An Argos spokesperson confirmed that the store has now reopened. The spokesperson said: “We can confirm that our Argos Merrielands store closed early yesterday evening following an incident.

“The store reopened as usual this morning.”

