Andalucia on the lookout for Delta Plus variant

Andalucia is on the lookout for the Delta Plus Coronavirus variant.

The Andalucian Government announced on Tuesday, October 26, that the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus “has not arrived in Andalucia” at the moment.

The government though is maintaining a plan of “special vigilance” regarding the new variant in the Cadiz region of Campo de Gibraltar. The government are especially concerned over this area due to its proximity to the British colony of Gibraltar.

The number of cases of the Delta plus variant is rising in the UK.

Elías Bendodo is the spokesperson for the Junta de Andalucia. He spoke after the weekly meeting of the Governing Council. He commented on the fact that in the Andalucian autonomous community “760 cases have been sequenced and only one of Delta Plus was confirmed in August.” He highlighted that “for the moment this variant has not arrived in Andalusia”.

According to Bendodo: “13,619 samples of possible new variants have been sequenced” in Andalucia. He added that: “a special surveillance of the epidemiological situation is being carried out in the whole of the community, with a special focus on the Campo de Gibraltar.”

Special plans have been put in place because “direct flights from the United Kingdom to Gibraltar could lead to an increase in contagions”.

Bendodo said that “the virus is under control” in Andalucia. He commented on having beaten the fifth wave but reminded people that the virus “has not been defeated.”

