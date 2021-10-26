Algarve wins prestigious ‘Europe’s Leading Beach Destination’ award

Algarve wins prestigious ‘Europe’s Leading Beach Destination’ in World Travel Awards



During the presentation of the European section of the World Travel Awards (WTA) – which is the equivalent of the film world’s Oscars ceremony – Portugal walked away with 20 of the awards. This was revealed last Friday, October 22.

Among the top awards won was the prestigious ‘Europe’s Leading Beach Destination’, which went to the Algarve for its stunningly spectacular beach locations. The Azores Islands were named ‘Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination’, while the islands of Madeira won the title of ‘Europe’s Leading Island Destination’.

The famous Passadicos de Paiva walkways in Porto’s metropolitan area of Arouca were awarded both titles of Leading Adventure Tourism Attraction, and Leading Tourism Development Project.

Portugal’s beautiful capital city of Lisbon was not going to be left out. Its cruise port was named the Leading Cruise Port in Europe, while the country’s national airline TAP was named the top airline to Africa and South America.

Numerous hotels and resorts from all over Portugal were also awarded. Among them were, Vila Vita Parc in Porches, in the Algarve, which was handed Europe’s Leading Luxury Hotel & Villas award. While Vilamoura’s Lake Spa Resort was named the Leading Luxury Lifestyle Resort.

Several other Algarve destinations walked away with prizes, including Dunas Douradas Beach Club, in Almancil, dubbed Europe’s Leading Luxury Resort & Villas, and the title of Leading Sports Resort, went to the Cascade Wellness Resort in Lagos.

Europe’s Leading Villa Resort was Martinhal Resort in Sagres, while Europe’s Most Romantic Resort was named as Monte Santo Resort in Carvoeiro, and Conrad Algarve in Almancil was awarded Europe’s Leading Lifestyle Resort.

