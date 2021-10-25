THE International Music Society Choir is performing in Fuengirola and will be taking part in the Royal British Legion Remembrance Day Service at the Salon Varietes at 11am on Sunday November 14.

They will lead the singing of the hymns from the balcony and close the service with an anthem while the flags are being lowered.

Members of TIMS are pleased to be able to perform once again at this year’s International Christmas Show at the theatre in Las Lagunas on Wednesday December 15 and look forward to seeing old friends once again at this very enjoyable event which includes other choirs.

The choir has resumed rehearsals following all the recommended safety guidelines and would love to be joined by some new members. If singing is for you then why not go along and join TIMS?

Their extensive repertoire extends from classical music, (sacred and secular), to popular songs of yesterday and today. They also enjoy singing excerpts from Musical Theatre and well-loved ballads singing in both English and Spanish.

The choir rehearses on Wednesdays between 7pm and 9.30 pm at St Andrews Church, Avenida Jesus Santos Rein in Los Boliches and there are no auditions and the ability to read music Is less important than enthusiasm and commitment.

To find out more about TIMS visit their Facebook page, website www.timschoir.org or call 654 891 790.

