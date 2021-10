THE Teachers for Linguistic Freedom Platform (PDLL) and Vega Baja Parents’ Associations (AMPAS) are fundraising to fight the Multilingual Law.

They are opposing regional legislation that they maintain gives preference to Valenciano over Spanish in the Vega Baja where the regional language is barely spoken.

Both the PDLL and the local AMPAS now hope to raise enough to lodge an appeal with Valencian Community’s Upper Court of Justice against Education department decisions.