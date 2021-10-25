Spain could run out of rum, whiskey, gin and vodka due to transport issues and Brexit.

Supplies of wine and beer though are not expected to be affected. Spain is reportedly running the risk of running out of spirits. The worst-hit products are those most consumed such as rum, whiskey, gin and vodka.

Various factors have influenced the shortage in Spain. Bars, pubs and nightclubs are already experiencing shortages. Supermarkets have reportedly not been hit yet though.

The executive director of the Spanish Spirits Association (FEBE) Bosco Torremocha, has confirmed the shortage of spirits. According to Torremocha, the shortages are due to rising transport costs. Increasing costs for raw materials such as glass and cardboard are also affecting the availability of spirits. Torremocha has also said that Brexit is causing issues due to bottlenecks at Customs.

Reportedly hundreds of bars, nightclubs and pubs across Spain are already experiencing problems. The hospitality industry has only recently seen coronavirus restrictions eased. These shortages come at a bad time.

Speaking to 20 minutes Vicente Pizcueta, spokesman for España de Noche (Federación Nacional de Empresarios de Ocio y Espectáculos), commented on the lack of spirits. He said: “Spain produces good brands of gin, vodka, rum and whisky”. He did admit though that venues could be affected as “certain favourite brands” are not available.

