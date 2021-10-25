Romance scam leaves octogenarian out of pocket to the tune of 67,000 euros.

Officers from the National police in Valencia arrested a 33-year-old woman. She was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a fraud. She stole 67,000 euros from an elderly man. She used a romance scam to defraud her octogenarian victim.

The investigation started after the authorities became aware that an 87-year-old man had been the victim of a scam. A young woman of Romanian origin had struck up a friendship with him.

As reported by 20 minutes, a romance scam “basically consists of networks of fraudsters whose victims are elderly people whose trust is gained by using young women of different nationalities.

“These young women go as far as proposing marriage or long-term relationships in order to be included in the deeds of their flats and even as beneficiaries in their wills.”

During the investigation, the officers discovered that the woman had repeatedly borrowed money from the elderly man. She promised to pay him back once she had sold her property in Romania.

The woman told the elderly man sob stories about her family and other issues. The victim lent the woman money on multiple occasions. He gave her cash or transferred money to her.

According to sources in the police, the woman has been arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a fraud offence. She has a police record and has used this ‘modus operandi’ to swindle money in the past.

