Ready for emergencies
NEW EQUIPMENT: Another vehicle and TETRA radios for San Fulgencio’s Policia Local Photo credit: San Fulgencio town hall

SAN FULGENCIO’S Policia Local have received new TETRA radio equipment.

This will enable them to connect to and participate in COMDES, the mobile communications infrastructure that deals with security and emergencies inside the Valencian Community.

The transmitter and 13 digital radios have cost the town hall €10,636, said San Fulgencio mayor Jose Sampere.

“This is essential equipment for coordinating operations during an emergency, like that of the DANA storms of September 2019,” he added.

The encrypted radios with excellent audio quality and batteries lasting up to 16 hours, will permit better communications and coordination with the fire brigade, ambulance service and Proteccion Civil, Sampere added.

The town hall has also incorporated a new vehicle, via leasing, to the Policia Local’s fleet with another addition expected before the end of the year.


“It is vital to have a police force that is well-equipped with adequate resources,” Sampere said.  “This is the only way to guarantee that they can do their jobs while guaranteeing the safety and protection of San Fulgencio’s population.”

