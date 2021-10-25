Poems at Five

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Poems at Five
BI-LINGUAL SHOW: Teresa Juan Lopez performs Poems at Five in Denia on November 4 Photo credit: Teresa Juan Lopez

TERESA JUAN LOPEZ’S show is based on her bilingual book, Poemas de Las Cinco-Poems at Five.

Lopez is an artist, journalist, poet and traveller whose verses were created to be listened-to, as in old traditions of story-telling where recited poetry becomes movement and dance, accompanied by music and video-visual poetry.

This approach to the experience and awakening of the human being is a one-hour show in English that is suitable for all audiences.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Poemas de las Cinco-Poems at Five will be performed at the Teatro Auditorio in Denia on November 4 at 8pm.

Free entrance with invitations from the www.notikumi.com website or at the box office, one hour before the show.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here