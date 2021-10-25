TERESA JUAN LOPEZ’S show is based on her bilingual book, Poemas de Las Cinco-Poems at Five.

Lopez is an artist, journalist, poet and traveller whose verses were created to be listened-to, as in old traditions of story-telling where recited poetry becomes movement and dance, accompanied by music and video-visual poetry.

This approach to the experience and awakening of the human being is a one-hour show in English that is suitable for all audiences.

Poemas de las Cinco-Poems at Five will be performed at the Teatro Auditorio in Denia on November 4 at 8pm.

Free entrance with invitations from the www.notikumi.com website or at the box office, one hour before the show.