Coronavirus pandemic prompts healthy eating boom in Spain.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has prompted many people to be more concerned about their health and diet. 86 per cent of Spaniards have admitted to this. Spaniards are far more concerned about their diet since the pandemic began than Germans, the British, the French and other nationalities.

A staggering 63 per cent of Spaniards are aiming to “eat healthier” than they did before the pandemic began.

Other European nations are concerned too, but not to the same extent. Many people in Spain believe that a good diet will help protect them from the coronavirus. The healthy eating trend has been growing for some time. The pandemic though has caused a boom in healthy eating.

Rosario Pedrosa, manager of AECOC’s commercial strategy and marketing area commented: “For consumers, it is increasingly important to be able to eat a healthy diet and they value the growing variety of products that they can find in the supermarkets and hypermarkets where they usually shop. ”

One study though revealed that “a healthy and balanced diet is a global struggle for consumers”.

According to 20 minutes, data provided by the consumer market analysis company NPD shows that: “86% of Spaniards say they are more concerned about their health after the pandemic, followed by 80% of Italians (both countries were the most virulently affected by the effects of covid-19 initially in March 2020), followed by the British (69%), the French (56%), Russians (50%) and Germans (42%).”

