Palma hosted the Second International Workshop on Cancer Research at the Son Espaces Hospital on October 22 and 23.

This was a weekend aimed at cancer care specialists and some 200 professionals attended the very informative workshops over the two days.

A number of cancer charities based in Mallorca were invited to attend and to set up booths where the oncologists who may be doctors, nurses, radiologists or professional carers were able to find out more about each organisation and the external services that they provide.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Attending were the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), Aspanob who raise funds to support Children with Cancer, Association of Women Affected by Breast Cancer (AUBA Mallorca), Cancer Support Group Mallorca (CSG), Asociación Un Lazo en Movimiento (ULEM), fighting Breast Cancer and the Cala Nova Charity Shop.

All were anxious to show their support for the fight against this disease with some having been victims themselves and others having close family or friends being struck down, so they wanted to not only show their support to the professionals but also ensure that they have an idea of what support is available for patients.

The Cala Nova Charity Shop now has a special range of clothing for the Autumn season and has a lot of new or nearly new furniture at their second store.

Thank you for reading ‘Palma hosted the Second International Workshop on Cancer Research’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.