Overnight hotel stays in Andalucia soar

Overnight hotel stays in Spain’s Andalucia soar.

Hotel establishments in Andalucia saw business boom in September. According to the latest figures released, overnight hotel stays increased by a staggering 164.3 per cent in September. This is compared to figures for the same month in 2020. For September the number of hotel stays in Andalucia reached a grand total of 4,723,759. Spain is continuing to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The data comes from the Hotel Occupancy Survey published on Monday. The study was published by the National Statistics Institute (INE). According to Europa Press, Andalusia is now the third main destination for travellers in Spain. Andalucia was only beaten by the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

So far in 2021, the Andalucian community has recorded 22.19 million overnight stays.

For September’s 4.72 million overnight stays in Andalucia, the majority was for Spanish residents. 2.8 million Spanish residents stayed in Andalucia. Foreigners accounted for 1.8 million overnight stays.

As reported by Europa Press: “On a national level, overnight stays in hotel establishments rose by 48.5% in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2020 in a context marked by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the tourism sector.”

