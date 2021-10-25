Off-duty Guardia Civil officer's jaw broken by assault in Ibiza

Off-duty Guardia Civil officer receives fractured jaw during unprovoked assault in Ibiza



An off-duty Guardia Civil officer has been attacked at the entrance of a pub in the Cala de Bou area, in Sant Josep, on the Balearic island of Ibiza. During the assault, the man fractured the officer’s jaw.

The incident occurred on October 12, El Pilar Day. While the officer was reportedly enjoying a drink at another establishment in that street, he witnessed a man attacking another person with his fists. As a result, the man was left unconscious on the ground. Upon going to the assistance of the stricken man, the aggressor apparently fled.

Unable to catch the offended, the officer returned to help the victim. It is believed that another man overheard him identifying himself as a Guardia Civil officer and subsequently attacked him. He received a punch to his face which fractured his jaw, for which the officer had to undergo surgery.

His aggressor was identified and arrested by the police a few days later. He will now face the charge of a crime of injuries, and assaulting a police officer. The officer will appear in court making a private accusation against the defendant, represented by the Spanish Association of the Guardia Civil.

As a spokesperson for the force pointed out sadly, the aggressor’s charges entail “lower penalties that do not reflect any sense of consideration towards the authority of police officers, as they do, for example with judges, doctors or teachers”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

