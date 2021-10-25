News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Tapas route GUARDAMAR’S Tapas Route, which began last week and continues until November 1, is entitled Tapas with a History to commemorate the 750th anniversary of the town Charter granted by Alfonso X. Participating bars charge €2.50 for a tapa that features local produce and seafood, along with a drink.

Gun law Since the hunting season began on October 12, Elche’s Policia Local have stepped up firearms’ vigilance, confiscating two rifles in Valverde and Torrellano which were deposited with the Guardia Civil. In both cases the huntsmen failed to respect the required safety distance from adjoining homes, police sources revealed.

Old wounds ARCHAEOLOGICAL excavations in Albatera have revealed a 60-metre building belonging to the concentration camp installed there for 16,000 Republican prisoners after the 1936-1939 Civil War. During earlier excavations at the end of last year, archaeologists and forensic anthropologists found bullet casings from Mauser pistols, probably used for executions.

Iconic house SANTA POLA’S Villa Adelaida, built in 1912 and bequeathed to the municipality when its owner Maribel Perez Ojeda died, will become a museum. This involves spending €35,000 on restoring murals inside the house, painted between 2000 and 2008 by Maribel Perez’s husband, Shami Mendiratta, town hall sources revealed.

Big outlay MORE than €20 million must be spent on wastewater treatment plants in Elda, Villena, Novelda-Monforte and Elche. Owing to the poor quality of the River Vinalopo, whose water is affected by the plants, the Environment ministry has set a six-year deadline to bring them into line with regulations.