Ministry helps out

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPORTANCE: Orihuela Costa dunes support wildlife and plants Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

THE central government’s Environment ministry is spending €51,000 on the La Glea and Cala Bosque dunes.

This includes roping-off the dunes to dissuade the public from walking over them and will also focus on removing non-native plants.

Orihuela’s Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio admitted that the impact of tourism has been responsible for the deterioration of valuable ecosystems and, on many occasions, their disappearance.

“Dunes are important not only because they protect the coast from erosion but they are a source of sand that assists the natural regeneration of beaches,” Aparicio explained.

“Their wildlife and plants are also of enormous environmental value,” he added, stressing the importance of safeguarding the La Glea and Cala Bosque dunes.

“These are Orihuela Costa’s only remaining enclaves with dune ecosystems and must be looked after,” Aparicio said.


