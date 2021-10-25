Mayor’s pledge

RESIDENTS will have more say in running the city, promised Elche’s mayor Carlos Gonzalez.

He was speaking last Sunday at the 2021 Neighbourhood Meeting organised by the Dama de Elche Federation of Residents Associations, the first to be held since before the onset of the pandemic.

Accompanied by the Toñi Serna, the Generalitat’s regional Participation secretary and Elche councillors, Gonzalez assured residents that city hall would listen to their suggestions on the issues he knew were of concern to them.

“We are looking for the best way to channel these and solve them as soon as possible, because we are already working on them,” the mayor said.

Incentives to reactivate the economy and employment was a priority, Gonzalez said, with specific projects that included expanding Elche’s Business Park.