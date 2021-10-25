Man caught sharing sex videos on the Internet. The man recorded and shared videos of his victims without their consent.

Officers from the National Police have arrested a man in Valladolid. The suspect had allegedly shared sexual videos of around 100 women. The man had virtual relationships with the women. He recorded them and shared the videos without their knowledge.

Officers searched the detainee’s home. They discovered hundreds of erotic videos. The officers also discovered over 1,500 chat rooms where the suspect had been in contact with different women.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



During the investigation around 100 victims were detected. Officers were able to eliminate the offending files which had been hosted on the Internet. A German portal had been used to exchange videos.

The investigation started after a woman complained to the police. She alerted the police to material being published on social networks. The networks allowed intimate material to be shared.

Officers discovered that the detainee had used various profiles on the networks. Reportedly he had used fake identities to establish virtual relationships.

As reported by El Confidential: “He took advantage of the image-sharing system of some social networks to obtain this material, by using specific software to breach the security measures that prevent the capture of private images.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.