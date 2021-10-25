Leave it there

A GENERALITAT decree will ban removing Posidonia Oceanica seaweed from the region’s beaches between October 15 and March 15.

The piled-up seaweed forms natural barriers that help to protect the 466 kilometres of Valencian Community beaches from erosion during the winter storms, the regional government’s Environment department explained.

The same decree, based on legislation already passed in Baleares, will also regulate uncontrolled anchoring by pleasure craft and anglers’ boats to protect the Posidonia meadows that are vital to the marine eco-system.

“There is an intimate connection between Posidonia and the coastline,” Generalitat experts said.

“The meadows lessen the impact of wave action and sea currents and this also helps to counteract loss of sand from the beaches.”