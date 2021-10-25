INTERNATIONAL Soprano Clarice Williams will perform in Estepona headlining a charity show to raise money for the Council’s Fund for the Regeneration of the Sierra Bermeja.

A mixture of classical music and opera will be performed at the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre in Estepona on Friday November 12 from 8pm with tickets costing €15 on the door.

In addition to Clarice Williams, the line-up of artists who are performing free of charge will include El Rebalaje with popular baritone David Geary, Coral Magnum Mysterium de Estepona, Katie Rowlands piano and Cat Wadell flute.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Host for th evening will be Carla Seaton Hayward who will make all announcements and introduction in both Spanish and English and members of the audience will have the chance to take part in a raffle to win gifts from generous sponsors of the event.

Prior to this is an evening of classical chamber music at the same venue on October 29 featuring the Iberclásico Duo comprising professors Laura María Sánchez García and Walter Oscar Tejeda Carranza.

The duo has played in some of the most important Festivals and Concert Halls in Spain and Europe in general and make regular recordings for Andalucian and Spanish Radio and Television.

Commencing at 8pm, it is possible to obtain tickets by calling or sending a WhatsApp to 660 753 246 or visit http://www.duoiberclasico.com/.

Thank you for reading ‘International Soprano Clarice Williams will perform in Estepona’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.