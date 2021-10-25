I’m A Celeb’s Adele Roberts reveals cancer diagnosis

I’m A Celeb’s Adele Roberts reveals bowel cancer diagnosis. The radio star took to Instagram to announce the shocking news.

Adele hopes to raise awareness of bowel cancer. She shared an intimate photo of herself in a hospital gown. Adele said: “Ok, there’s no easy way to do this and it feels weird, especially posting on social media (I’m going full Black Mirror) but I’m hoping it’ll reach anyone who might benefit from seeing it or reading it.

She added: “PLEASE make sure you get checked out if you have ANY concerns. The sooner you’re able to see your GP or talk to someone the sooner you can get help. If I hadn’t I might not be so lucky.

“As I’ve learned over the last few weeks, there’s no ‘normal’ with cancer.

“Sadly it can affect anyone, at any age, anytime. It doesn’t discriminate. Early detection can save your life.”

According to Bowel Cancer UK: “Bowel cancer is very treatable but the earlier it’s diagnosed, the easier it is to treat. People whose cancer is diagnosed at an early stage have a much higher chance of successful treatment than those whose cancer has become more widespread.

“If you have any symptoms, don’t be embarrassed and don’t ignore them. Doctors are used to seeing lots of people with bowel problems.”

According to the organisation symptoms of bowel cancer can include the following:

“Bleeding from your bottom and/or blood in your poo,

“A persistent and unexplained change in bowel habit,

“Unexplained weight loss,

“Extreme tiredness for no obvious reason,

“A pain or lump in your tummy”

