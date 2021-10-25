I’m A Celeb’s Adele Roberts reveals cancer diagnosis

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
I’m A Celeb’s Adele Roberts reveals cancer diagnosis
Credit: Instagram

I’m A Celeb’s Adele Roberts reveals bowel cancer diagnosis. The radio star took to Instagram to announce the shocking news.

Adele hopes to raise awareness of bowel cancer. She shared an intimate photo of herself in a hospital gown. Adele said: “Ok, there’s no easy way to do this and it feels weird, especially posting on social media (I’m going full Black Mirror) but I’m hoping it’ll reach anyone who might benefit from seeing it or reading it.

She added: “PLEASE make sure you get checked out if you have ANY concerns. The sooner you’re able to see your GP or talk to someone the sooner you can get help. If I hadn’t I might not be so lucky.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“As I’ve learned over the last few weeks, there’s no ‘normal’ with cancer.

“Sadly it can affect anyone, at any age, anytime. It doesn’t discriminate. Early detection can save your life.”

According to Bowel Cancer UK: “Bowel cancer is very treatable but the earlier it’s diagnosed, the easier it is to treat. People whose cancer is diagnosed at an early stage have a much higher chance of successful treatment than those whose cancer has become more widespread.


“If you have any symptoms, don’t be embarrassed and don’t ignore them. Doctors are used to seeing lots of people with bowel problems.”

According to the organisation symptoms of bowel cancer can include the following:

“Bleeding from your bottom and/or blood in your poo,


“A persistent and unexplained change in bowel habit,

“Unexplained weight loss,

“Extreme tiredness for no obvious reason,

“A pain or lump in your tummy”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here