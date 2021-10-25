“He tried to kill me” claims woman who fell three floors in Malaga

“He tried to kill me” claims a woman who fell three floors in Malaga



National Police officers in the city of Malaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol were deployed to deal with a domestic incident at around 7.45m on Saturday, October 23. A resident of the Puerta Blanca neighborhood made an emergency call after discovering a badly wounded person lying outside on the first-floor terrace of their building located at No10, Calle Viña del Mar.

The injured party was a 63-year-old trans-sexual, and the man had been alerted by their cries for help. It appeared that they had fallen ten metres from the hirfloor balcony above. As a result, she had wounds all over her body, an open fracture of her arm, and a bloody nose. She claimed that a man had tried to attack and kill her, which led to her fall.

After making an emergency call, several patrols from the National Police arrived promptly at the scene. They tried to discover what had happened to the person who identified herself as a woman, but showed documentation of being a male. While she remained conscious, the officers recorded her testimony, as the medics treated her.

She claimed that an appointment had been made with a man in the third-floor apartment above, but they had argued, and he had tried to attack her with a blade. At this point, she said she fled outside to the balcony. Now the investigators have to determine the real cause of her falling. They have to figure out if she jumped to escape being attacked, or if the mad actually pushed her off the balcony.

After taking her testimony, the officers proceeded to speak with the alleged aggressor on the third floor. A 43-year-old man answered the door but refused entry to the officers. According to witnesses, the officers subsequently accessed his apartment from a neighbouring balcony, and went in carrying their shields as protection.

The man was detained and read his rights, where he was initially charged with a crime of serious assault. An ambulance transferred the injured victim to a nearby hospital. Before departing, they were called upon by the police to administer tranquilisers to the alleged aggressor, such was his state of agitation with them as he was taken away and into custody, as reported by diariosur.es.

