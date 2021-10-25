Guardia Civil's new super app that drivers can not escape from

The Guardia Civil’s new super app that drivers have no escape from



One year ago, the Majadahonda Guardia Civil was the first force in Spain to trial a new traffic application. This app was called SIGO (Integrated System for Operational Management, Analysis, and Citizen Security). Its success in the Madrid region has now led to the app being made a part of the armoury of other security services in the country.

SIGO is a telematic information platform from which Guardia Civil officers and other State Security Bodies can consult real-time data about citizens. This is designed to allow them to act accordingly, as it gives them instant access to a potential offender, or criminal’s history.

Officers can connect to SIGO via a tablet when an internet connection is available. Otherwise, they can communicate information via the radio about any details they require from the system, relevant to any situation at hand.

With the use of SIGO, a Guardia Civil traffic cop can easily bring up the history of any driver he might be dealing with simply by entering the number plate of the vehicle. A spokesman for the force assured that this app is designed purely to give officers autonomy.

They argue that it saves having to depend on any third-party needing to access information, which gains time and helps to decongest the Service Operational Center (COS).

Functionalities already operational in this application include accessing information relating to drivers and their vehicles. SIGO will show any outstanding requisitions that might be in force, files related to precautionary measures filed by a gender violence court, or restraining orders, etc.

SIGO can also consult antecedents, both of Guardia Civil databases and of the rest of Police Forces, along with data of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) to access information about a vehicle and its owner, as reported by diariosur.es.

