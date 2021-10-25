Flying car that you can buy in Spain. The Jetson One car can fly for a staggering 20 minutes at 100 km/h.

The flying car from Swedish company Jetson can take off and land horizontally. One can be yours for only 80,000 euros. The company ships the cars partially assembled.

Jetson aims to “change the way we travel.” The company’s first aerial vehicle is now on sale. All the orders for 2022 have been filled. Reservations for 2023 are now open. One lucky and rich person in Andalucia will get their hands on one. According to the company’s website, one of the flying cars will be heading to Spain’s Cordoba.

The units have to be partially assembled at home. The reservation price comes in at 18,000 euros. This is then discounted off the full 80,000 euro price.

According to Jetson: “Jetson is a Swedish company with a mission to change the way we travel. We aim to make the skies available for everyone with our safe personal electric aerial vehicle.

“Our prototype “proof of concept” was finished in the spring of 2018, and until now we have been very busy working on a consumer friendly version.

“That project resulted in Jetson ONE, a commercially available personal electric aerial vehicle that you can own and fly.

“Jetson was founded by Peter Ternström and Tomasz Patan in 2017. We intend to make everyone a pilot.”

The maximum speed is said to be 102 kilometres per hour. For a pilot weighing in at 85 kilograms, the flight time will be 20 minutes.

