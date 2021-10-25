Fatal Sierra Bermeja blaze finally extinguished after a month and a half.

The blaze in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja has ravaged almost 10,000 hectares of land. The fire broke out in the south-west of the Malaga province. The fire began on September 8. It has now been officially declared as extinguished by the Junta de Andalucia’s, Juanma Moreno.

Moreno took to Twitter to announce the news on Sunday, October 24. He explained that the Junta’s firefighting plan (Infoca) has extinguished the fire after “a month and a half of very hard work”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He also gave his thanks to: “all those who have worked their hearts out to achieve this.” Tragically, one firefighter lost their life in the devastating blaze. Moreno remembered the deceased firefighter.

He added: “We will recover the Sierra Bermeja”.

The blaze was brought under control on September 13. Personnel from Infoca have been working hard during the last few weeks to ensure the fire did not rekindle. They have been working to cool hotspots in various locations.

The fire had been intentionally caused. As reported by 20 minutes: “Last month the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Environment filed a complaint with the Court of Instruction 3 in Ronda (Malaga), stating that this was a life-threatening fire, punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment.

“According to the first information of the investigation, the fire was intentionally set, although no arrests have yet been made.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.