Expat outrage over masks for UK politicians

BRITISH expats in Spain have expressed their anger over UK politicians who do not wear a mask in the Houses of Parliament.

The Euro Weekly News asked readers whether they thought politicians should be forced to wear masks in parliament and an overwhelming 88.2 per cent said they should as infections are rising in the UK. Just 11.8 per cent said it was up to them whether they wore a mask.

Taking to Facebook, many readers shared their reasons why they thought politicians should wear masks.

One reader, Rita Vost, said: “Yes. They are indoors and less than 1.5 metres from buddies!”

Meanwhile, Bill Stewart said: “Yes, they should set an example.”

Micky Moses added: “Yes as they do here Spain.”

Politicians faced criticism after a number of MPs were seen in the House of Commons without facemasks on Thursday, October 21, even after Sajid Javid’s pleas for them to “lead by example.”

The Health Secretary appeared at a press conference urging the public to wear face masks in crowds, try to meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated areas and take regular lateral flow tests due to soaring Covid cases in the UK.

The FT’s Seb Payne asked Javid during the press conference about Tory MPs appearing in the Commons without wearing masks, with Javid admitting Payne had a “very fair point” and that MPs should “set an example.”

However, the majority of MPs were later seen in the chamber without face masks.

