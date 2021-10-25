European travellers to the UK may have to self-isolate.

European travellers that have been fully vaccinated in an EU or Schengen zone country have been alerted to the fact that they may still have to self-isolate if they travel to the UK and come into contact with a person who has Covid. The problem is that the British contact tracing service refuses to recognise any vaccines administered outside the UK- even though the travellers have had (or should have had) their full regime of doses.

This means that should anyone who has been double vaccinated in the EU comes into contact with a positive case of Covid while in the UK they would have to isolate for ten days.

The NHS Test and Trace ensures that anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 can quickly be tested to find out if they have the virus and provides targeted asymptomatic testing of NHS and social care staff and care home residents.

The system helps trace close recent contacts of anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 and, depending on their age and vaccination status, gives them advice on testing and other precautions they can take and/or notifies them that they must self-isolate at home to help stop the spread of the virus

We have introduced this service to help return life more to normal, in a way that is safe and protects our NHS and social care. The service allows us to trace the spread of the virus and isolate new infections and plays a vital role in giving us early warning if the virus is increasing again, locally or nationally.

