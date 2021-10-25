Originally planned for a September ceremony but postponed due to the pandemic, Estepona finally unveiled the Plaza de Chequia on October 22.

The plan which has been stymied on more than one occasion due to the pandemic was to commemorate the centenary – in 2019 – of diplomatic relations between Spain and the Czech Republic finally ended in success.

A program of events over the following weekend, organised jointly by the Council and the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Spain, aimed to make known part of the contemporary history of the Czech Republic, its culture and its links with Spain

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



To strengthen ties with the Czech Republic and Czech citizens residing on the Costa del Sol, the Estepona Council has dedicated a square to the Czech Republic.

The opening ceremony, which took place last Friday October 22, was attended by the ambassador of the Czech Republic in Spain, Ivan Jancárek, and the honorary consul of the Czech Republic in Marbella, Francisco Puerta Vides, among other personalities.

The new square is located on Avenida Juan Carlos I and has in its surroundings the Constitution Park and a garden area with a sculpture by the artist Santiago de Santiago.

The events which were aimed strengthening ties with the Czech community included activities such as the screening of the film ‘Havel’ (2020), by director Slávek Horák, where the life of former Czech president Václav Havel is recounted and the inauguration of the exhibition ‘Centennial of diplomatic relations between Spain and the Czech Republic’ at the Casa de Las Tejerinas.

This exhibition, made up of 12 information panels, offers a journey through the development of relations between the two countries.

Thank you for reading ‘Estepona finally unveiled the Plaza de Chequia on October 22’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.