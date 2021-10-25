Easyjet and Tui continue flights to Morocco

Easyjet and Tui continue flights to Morocco.
image: Easyjet Media

Easyjet and Tui continue flights to Morocco until October 30 for stranded passengers.

Easyjet and Tui are continuing to operate scheduled direct flights from Morocco until October 30, in order to return passengers to the UK stranded in the country.

The Moroccan government is allowing the repatriation flights after the abrupt ban on flights from the UK, Germany and the Netherlands, which suddenly came into force on October 20. News of the continuing flights came from the Foreign Office on Sunday, October 24.

Its advice added: “Travellers should contact their airline or tour operator for advice on their return. Alternative routes via third countries (e.g. France, Spain) are operating as normal.

The clampdown was prompted over worries of rising Covid cases in the UK and forced the immediate suspension of direct services and the cancellation of autumn half-term holiday programmes to the cities such as Marrakech and Agadir.

Experts have suggested other nations may follow Morocco in banning flights to and from the UK amidst a surge in Covid cases. Airline TUI recently cancelled services to Marrakech and Agadir in Morocco, bringing a ban into place for all UK flights at midnight on Wednesday (October 20).

It follows mounting concerns around the number of new Covid cases and deaths being recorded every day in the UK.

 


