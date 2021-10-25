Devout Queen ‘misses church’ in recovery bid. The Queen spent a night in hospital last week and on Sunday, October 24, she missed church.

According to a royal source, the Queen hopes to return to official duties soon. If everything goes to plan the 95-year-old Queen could return to engagements this week. The Queen’s diary has no public duties at the moment.

Concerns were raised when the Queen cancelled her two-day trip to Northern Ireland. The cancellation was made on doctor’s orders. The trip was to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the partition of Ireland.

The Queen spent a night at the King Edward VII’s Hospital in London. According to aides though, the tests carried out in the Queen were only “precautionary”. The Queen is said to have been resting.

The Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow will run from October 31 to November 12. The event will take place at the Scottish Event Campus. Over 100 world leaders are expected to attend. The event remains a priority for the Queen.

According to The Sun, the Queen missed prayers on Sunday at Windsor’s All Saints Chapel. It is believed that a chaplain carried out private prayers with the Queen instead. At the moment the Queen is only carrying out light duties in a bid to rest and recover.

