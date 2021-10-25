Covid-19 and flu Vaccinations begin in Spain for the over 70’s

Covid-19 and flu Vaccinations began in Spain today for the over 70’s.

Communities across Spain began to administer booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to those over 70 years of age today, Monday, October 25. Spain’s Public Health Commission announced today as the date to begin administering a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine to the general population of over 70 years of age who have had the full schedule for at least six months, although the campaign Andalucia has been delayed by a few days due to logistics delivery problems.

The latest update, published last Tuesday, points out that the coronavirus vaccine can be administered at the same time, in different anatomical places- left and right arms, similar to pneumococcus ( type of streptococcus bacteria), diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough. The flu vaccine is being recommended for those over 65 years of age and people under that age with a high risk of complications derived from the virus or who are institutionalised for a long period of time.

Pregnant women and women up to 6 months after delivery and who have not been vaccinated during pregnancy are being advised to take the vaccines- as well as babies from 6 months to 2 years with a history of prematurity less than 32 weeks of gestation. Vaccination is being recommended for health care workers, the UK is currently considering plans to make it a mandatory requirement for NHS staff and workers.

For now, only those over 70 years of age can have the two vaccines at the same time, although depending on which community or region they live in, this policy can differ.

