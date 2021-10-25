COME face to face with the dinosaurs of the Jurassic age in Palma as the Dinosaurs Tour sets up in a marquee in Son Fusteret.

It has taken a long time for experts in the worlds of palaeontology and animatronics to recreate a huge number of lifelike dinosaurs of all types.

Visiting Mallorca until November 21, this tour features some 30 creatures of which 22 are examples of the art of animatronics so they move and roar as you would expect (even if no-one really knows how they sounded when alive).

There is a wide selection including the carnivores such as the huge and magnificent king of the Jurassic, Tyrannosaurus Rex as well as plenty of smaller predators as well as the much-loved Triceratops, Stegosaurus and gentle giant the Diplodocus.

As well as enjoying the sights and sounds of the jungle habitat that dinosaurs spent so much time in, visitors can enjoy an educational film and children will be able to train to be junior fossil hunters and lean more about the age.

Entry costs €9 from the box office or visit https://www.dinosaurstour.com/ to book and choose a time slot from Monday to Friday between 5pm and 9pm or weekends and holidays 10am to 2pm and 4pm to 9pm.

