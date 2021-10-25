Car smashes into a house causing multiple injuries in Spain’s Almeria.

Four young people were injured after a car crashed into a house in Vicar. The shocking incident took place on Sunday, October 24.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a service attached to the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and the Interior of the Junta de Andalucia, the four young people were injured early in the morning during the crash.

The incident took place on Avenida Villa de Vicar, near to exit 424 of the A-7.

The emergency services received a call at 3am alerting them to the incident. The caller said that a car had crashed into his house, knocking down the door. The caller said that there were several people injured.

The coordination centre deployed the Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES). A medical team along with officers from the Guardia Civil and the local police rushed to the scene of the incident.

Four young people were transferred to the Poniente hospital. The four men involved in the accident were aged 24, 23, 21 and 19. They were all reported to be in a stable condition and only suffering from bruising.

