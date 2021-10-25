BREAKING NEWS: Customers concerns as NatWest online banking down

CUSTOMERS have been taking to the internet to complain that their NatWest online banking is not working.

Hundreds of NatWest customers have reportedly been reporting issues since around 1pm UK time.

According to reports, 63 per cent of the complaints were over issues with online banking, 27 per cent over issues logging in and 10 per cent with problems with mobile banking.

Across the UK, London is the area most affected, with issues also reported in cities including Bristol, Manchester and Birmingham.

Users took to Twitter to complain after finding that they were unable to login to their accounts or carry out transactions.

The bank replied to concerns of customers saying that they were working to fix the issues with online banking.

A NatWest spokesperson said: “We are aware that some customers are experiencing difficulties accessing NatWest online banking.

“We apologise to customers for the inconvenience and we’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible. Our customers can still access mobile, video and telephone banking, or visit a branch.”

