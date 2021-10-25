THE 113th Armistice Day is to be celebrated in Gibraltar as usual on November 11 with special procedures to ensure social distancing.

The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month marks the signing of the Armistice to signal the end of World War One, ‘the War to end all Wars’, on November 11, 1918.

As in previous years, the occasion will be celebrated with a short ceremony at the Lobby of Parliament House.

The two-minute silence will be marked by the firing of a gun by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment at 11am and a Bugler will then sound the Last Post and wreaths will be laid.

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD, will be leading the Ceremony and the Guard of Honour will be provided by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Royal British Legion Gibraltar Branch.

Associations and Organisations who are interested in laying a wreath at the Armistice Day Ceremony should contact the PA to the Mayor on +350 200 47592 or email [email protected]

All those attending the Armistice Day Ceremony must present either a Vaccination Card or a negative lateral flow test taken within 24 hours of the Ceremony and spectators will be managed by the organisers to allow for an element of separation.

Thank you for reading 'Armistice Day is to be celebrated in Gibraltar as usual on November 11'