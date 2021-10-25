Andalucia launches virtual tax assistant to help solve doubts on tax issues.

The Regional Government of Andalucia has launched a new virtual assistant. The virtual assistant aims to help resolve doubts related to the two main taxes in the region: Inheritance and Gift Tax (ISD) and the Tax on Transfer of Property and Documented Legal Acts (ITPAJD).

The Minister of Finance and European Funding, Juan Bravo explained: “With the launch of the virtual tax assistant, we are taking another step forward in our objective of facilitating relations between citizens and the public administration, which must be modern and adapted to new times and habits.”

Andalucia is the first autonomous community to incorporate this type of service.

The virtual assistant can be accessed on both the website of the Regional Ministry of Finance and European Funding and the website of the Andalucian Tax Agency.

The virtual assistant uses artificial intelligence that allows questions to be answered in a very intuitive way. It also provides users with guidance.

Users can ask the virtual assistant any question related to Inheritance and Gift Tax and ITPAJD.

This can range from questions regarding tax benefits to deadlines for filing Inheritance Tax. The virtual assistant can be accessed from mobile phones, computers or other electronic devices.

