Agamed in 2020

AGAMED’S Sustainable Development Report for 2020 revealed that all the company’s electricity now comes from renewable sources.

Ninety per cent of the water in the supply network reaches Torrevieja consumers, well above the national average of 77 per cent, announced Agamed, a joint venture between Hidraqua and Torrevieja town hall.

Regarding Agamed’s response to the Covid pandemic in 2020, the report explained that the company had ensured that there was no interruption to the quality and reliability of the domestic water supply and main drainage system throughout the crisis.

The health and safety of Agamed’s employees and the local population were guaranteed at all times, the Sustainable Development report continued.

During the worst of the pandemic, the company did not cut off water for non-payment and provided interest-free facilities for settling bills by instalments, the report pointed out.

At the same time Agamed increased its social fund to include the sectors hardest-hit by the pandemic, helping a total of 375 families. The company also collaborated with the Red Cross by donating €1 for every new client registering on Argamed website, raising €1,568 for the organisation.