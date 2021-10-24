Water worries continue

THE central government will send desalinated water from San Pedro de Pinatar (Murcia) to compensate for reducing the Tajo-Segura supply.

The Vega Baja’s agricultural growers, who have until now depended on the pipeline water to irrigate crops, received the news with little enthusiasm.

Experts who met recently in Orihuela to discuss the present and future of the Vega Baja’s agriculture sector, which exports an annual €1 billion of produce, also questioned the feasibility of the plan.

According to the Spanish media, Joaquin Melgarejo from Alicante University’s Environmental Studies department, categorically defended the need for the Tajo-Segura water.

“Bringing desalinated water from San Pedro de Pinator is not going to solve anything at present,” he argued.

Torrevieja’s huge desalination plant was the only installation capable of supplying the water, Melgarejo added.

“And it is far from providing the required 120 cubic hectometres a year,” he pointed out.