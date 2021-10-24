VIVALDI’S Four Seasons by candlelight presented in Malaga Capital at the María Cristina Concert Hall on Friday November 5 with performances at 6.15pm and 8.15pm.

The four members of the Spinto string quartet will perform in the intimate surroundings of the former 15th Century Franciscan Monastery which was converted into a concert hall in 1871.

This is a safe location, respecting social distancing with exceptional acoustics, ideal for this sort of classical concert.

Lasting around 60 minutes, the programme which is ideal for those aged eight and above, will consist of

“The Spring” in E Major, Op. 8 No 1 RV 269

“The Summer” in G minor, Op. 8 No 2 RV. 315

“The Autumn” in F Major Op. 8, No 3 RV. 293

“The Winter” in F minor Op., No4 RV. 297

This is Vivaldi, like never before, a unique experience under candlelight during an exclusive concert by the Spinto Quartet.

Tickets cost between €25 and €35 and can be purchased via https://feverup.com/

Coming later in the year to the same venue will be Coldplay by Candlelight, a tribute to the British superstars played on piano by Laura Andrés on November 19 and the following night Anime music by Candlelight with ticket prices for both events starting at €15.

