Travellers returning to England now able to take lateral flow tests

New rules that allow travellers returning to England to take cheaper lateral flow tests instead of more expensive PCR tests have come into force today, 4:00 am, Sunday, October 24. Fully-vaccinated (double-jabbed) people arriving from a non-red list country can now use a lateral flow test on, or before, day two of their return.

Passengers will have to send a photo of their test results to their provider, with those failing to send proof risking a fine of £1,000, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said. Those who return a positive result will need to take a free NHS PCR test to verify the result and then isolate.

Lateral flow tests for international travel must be purchased from a private provider as NHS Test and Trace lateral flow tests cannot be used. Bookings for the tests first opened on Friday, October 22, with a list of 25 providers available on GOV.UK.

The government hailed the move as a “huge boost” for the travel industry.