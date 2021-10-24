SANTA POLA will be the starting point on November 20 for a 1,200-kilometre, five-day run to boost local commerce.

The STAR SPAIN Intercambio Policial association is organising the run which will include the 141 main squares of each of the province’s 141 municipalities.

As it is a relay, the baton passed on by the five teams of police and Guardia Civil officers from Alicante province forces will be a statue of San Pancracio – St Pancras to English speakers – the patron saint of shopkeepers.

“After having suffered first-hand the pandemic’s consequences, they deserve our support,” Jordan Dorado, president of STAR SPAIN, told the Spanish media.

There will also be a draw of till receipts for purchases of more than €20 spent in participating shops and businesses.

The association has timed the run to take place before Christmas to encourage the public to do their festive shopping in local shops, Dorado added.

STAR SPAIN, which is based in Santa Pola and was founded in 2011, is one of several international chapters whose objective is to achieve “a better world that is safer, more fair and more sustainable” through exchange police programmes with other countries.

All the chapters support charitable causes and over the last three years, STAR SPAIN alone has raised more than €70,000 for local charities.